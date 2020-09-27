Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team makes history for females in football

With female coaches on both sidelines and a female referee, the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team made history on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — Even before the opening kickoff, the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team made history on Sunday.

With Callie Brownson serving as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's chief of staff, Jennifer King working with Washington and NFL official Sarah Thomas calling the game, Sunday's matchup between Cleveland and Washington marked the first game in NFL history with a female coach on each sideline with a female official calling the game.

Thomas became the first female full-time official in NFL history in 2015, while Brownson and King were each hired by their respective teams earlier this year.

Making history 💪



Today's game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official.#WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/MlTOWHACXM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020

Speaking to 3News' Jim Donovan in February, Brownson -- who previously worked as an intern with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and as an offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth -- discussed the increased presence of females in professional football.