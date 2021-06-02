x
Brady, Gronk just one touchdown pass away from making history

The pair is currently tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most postseason touchdown passes.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) receives congratulations from quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is no stranger to making history. And, the 43-year-old future hall of famer has a habit of involving his teammates in historic football moments. Case in point, Rob Gronkowski.

It's hard to imagine a time when this dynamic duo wasn't together. Nearly all of Gronkowski's 80 career touchdowns were thrown by Brady, the two have captured 3 Super Bowl rings together, and now both men are on the verge of making NFL history

At the moment, Brady and Gronk have connected for 12 postseason touchdowns, tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, according to CBS Sports. If Brady can connect with Gronk in the endzone this Sunday, they would take sole possession of that record. 

A Super Bowl LV Gronk touchdown would also move the tight end to second all-time in postseason touchdown receptions. Right now he is tied with John Stallworth with 12. 

Brady will be walking onto the field at Raymond James Stadium Sunday looking to extend his own records. The Buccaneers quarterback already holds the NFL record for most playoff games, most playoff passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns.

