5 things to know about the NFL owners meetings and impact on the Washington Commanders

PHOENIX, Arizona — The NFL owners are gathered in Phoenix, Arizona this week and there is a lot on their agenda to cover.

But the big question circulating in the DMV about the NFL owners meetings is: 'What's going on with a possible sale of the Washington Commanders?'

WUSA9's Sports Director Darren Haynes is in Phoenix covering the meetings. Going into this week, here are five things you need to know, according to Haynes:

NUMBER ONE: What's the latest on the Washington Commanders sale? This past fall, Dan and Tanya Snyder said they were looking into selling the franchise. Recently, it was determined that there are four possible bidders that got a tour of the facility to possibly purchase the team.

NUMBER TWO: The Snyders have cleared all of their stuff out of the team facility. Leaving the question - will they even be at the NFL owners meetings?

NUMBER THREE: What is the latest on the Mary Jo White report? That's the NFL second investigation into the toxic workplace culture of the Washington Commanders and allegations of sexual misconduct involving Mr. Snyder. Now, will Roger Goodell live up to his word and release the report, even if Dan Snyder is the owner or not? Haynes says he plans to ask that exact question.

NUMBER FOUR: What is Dan Snyder's fate at the NFL owners meetings? Back in October, one owner made this statement about him: "You know, I believe that there's a merit to remove him as owner of the Redskins [previous name for the Washington NFL team]." It will take 24 to 32 owners to vote him out, but according to Haynes' sources, that is not on the agenda at the owners meetings. However, they could discuss Dan's fate at a privileged session.

NUMBER FIVE: What's the latest on the Washington Commanders' new stadium? A source informed WUSA9's Eric Flack that Commissioner Goodell had a phone conversation with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and expressed league support for the mayor and the city to have a seat at the table as it relates to the Commanders new stadium.