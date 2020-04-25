SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

Two people familiar with the deal says the Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office.

According to ESPN, the 49ers area also expected to restructure Williams current contract. He's expected to make $12.5 million this coming season.

Williams will reunite with 49ers coach Kyle Shananha, who previously worked for the Washington Redskins as an offensive coordinator. Williams was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

