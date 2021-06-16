x
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players

Vaccinated players will be able to take part in team events and use team facilities while unvaccinated players will have limitations.
Credit: AP
File-This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo shows the NFL logo on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL and NFL Players Association have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine. Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The NFL and its players' union have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine. 

Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. 

They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling. 

Vaccinated players will not have any of those restrictions, according to a memo sent to teams that was obtained by The Associated Press.

