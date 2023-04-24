Bowie State player hopes to make NFL history at the draft

Josh Pryor could be the first player in the history of the league to be drafted out of Maryland's oldest HBCU.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWIE, Md. — A Maryland college football player is hoping to make history at the NFL Draft this week. Bowie State defensive lineman Josh Pryor could become the first player in Bowie State history to be drafted to the league.

There have only been four Bowie State Bulldogs in the NFL ever, but they weren't drafted. The draft has been going on for 88 years, so this would be a major milestone. Over 22,000 players have played in the league, but none drafted out of Bowie State, Maryland's oldest HBCU.

During Pryor's pro day at the University of Maryland, he spoke about all of the hard work leading up to this point.

"It would mean everything to me. This is something I've been working toward. Since I was 5 I've been playing this game so this has been my goal for awhile now. It would definitely be a big thing for me for sure," Pryor said.

He said his school is also important to him.

"That's one of the reasons I've stayed at Bowie regardless of all the success I've had. It will be a big thing for me. I'm trying to see Bowie grow, and go back and give back if I have the opportunity."

Pryor said he met with 20 NFL teams and the Baltimore Ravens were his favorite.