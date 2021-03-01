Washington looks to win playoff birth, NFC East title with victory against Eagles

Washington will host their first playoff game since 2016 if it wins against the Eagles.

WASHINGTON — Washington looks to win the NFC East title for the first time in five seasons, which is the last time the Burgundy & Gold reached the playoffs.

News this week of Alex Smith's return certainly helped the team's chances for Sunday night's primetime game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 2018, Alex Smith is 10-5 as Washington’s starting QB. The other six QBs to start for the franchise are 6-26.

Washington will be without its star wide receiver Terry McLaurin who is out with an ankle injury.

While McLaurin will be out, Philly's defense has given up over 500 yards of offense in the team's last two games.

"We've got to have a no-hat rule this week. We can't let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field)," said Philly Head Coach Doug Peterson.

In recent weeks, Philadephia has started to play better on offense with better wide receiver play on the outside.

Washington [7-9 overall] is could become the third division champion with a losing record since realignment in 2002.

If Washington wins, it would be the first time since 2012 that the team has beat both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys twice each in the same season.

If Washington loses, Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants would determine the NFC East playoff spot.

Washington will host their first playoff game since 2016 if it wins -- the same year it last beat the Eagles in Philly.

It's been a crazy season for the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, the team parted ways with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.