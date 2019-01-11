WASHINGTON — You can now party with #Natitude, thanks to Budweiser!

Budweiser is unveiling limited-edition commemorative cans to celebrate the Nationals World Series Championship. The cans are only available for purchase tomorrow, Nov. 2, and will be sold in bars and restaurants along the team’s championship parade route in Washington, D.C.

They haven't released where exactly the beer cans will be sold along the parade route, but be share to ask for the special can if you're stopping in any restaurants or bars around the route.

Budweiser, the official beer sponsor of Major League Baseball, also plans to unveil newly designed Nat cans in preparation for Opening Day next season.

The brew company hasn't been shy about showing Nats fans some love during the World Series.

After Nats fan Jeff Adams caught a home run ball while double-fisting two Bud Lights in Game 6, the company commemorated the moment by creating a shirt with him on it, as well as commercial and flying Jeff out to Game 6.

Bud Light sent Nats fan Jeff Adams to Game 6 in Houston and made him a shirt.

Courtesy Bud Light

Bud Light

