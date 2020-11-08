UVA and ACC in limbo

As other Power 5 conferences begin to postpone their football seasons, the ACC moves forward, for now.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It sent an intentional ripple through the college football world. The Big Ten postponing their season would have been one of the biggest dominoes to fall, or remain upright, regardless of when they made their decision.

For the tradition-laden conference to be the first to make a move, and that move to be NOT to play football is a tone-setter.

The Pac 12 is rumored to be following suit, while the ACC has yet to make a decision.

One member of that conference reported zero positive test results for student-athletes over the last week. The UVA Cavaliers bubble has worked thus far.

"We've had amazing numbers in terms of controlling the virus within our program," said Hoos head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

That doesn't mean Mendenhall is opposed to the route the Big Ten has taken.

"Realism doesn't mean negativity, it just means if we're going to go after this, let's frame it for what it is," said Mendenhall, stressing open communication and dialogue throughout the upcoming process.