WASHINGTON — Howard University has placed head football coach Ron Prince on administrative leave.

The school announced the move Wednesday evening.

Director of Football Operations Aaron Kelton will serve as the interim head coach..

In a report by HBCU GameDay, Prince is accused of "of being verbally abusive and intimidating to the student-athletes."

According to the report, a parent sent a letter to Howard President Wayne Frederick, Athletic Director Kerry Davis, the MEAC, and the NCAA claiming that Prince "has been threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University since his arrival."

The letter alleged that Ron Prince called players cowards, threatened FBI investigations for point shaving, told a player that he is going to federal prison, and placed blame on the team after a 79 – 0 loss to Maryland.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Howard athletic director Kerry Davis said "Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes."

Below is the full statement from Kerry Davis:

Howard University is committed to completing our internal investigation of the allegations involving concerns about the football program. As a result of our continuing investigation, the University has decided to place Head Football Coach Ron Prince on administrative leave effective immediately. Director of Football Operations Aaron Kelton will serve as the interim coach until further notice. Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes.

Howard is 1-8 this season, 1-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.