Photo of NCAA men's and women's weight room comparison goes viral

WASHINGTON — In a day and age where equality is at the forefront, one photo has gone viral that shows the comparison between the men's and women's weight room at their respective NCAA basketball tournament sites.
The photo first garnered attention when Stanford basketball sports performance coach Ali Kershner posted it to Instagram.
"This is the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament vs. Women’s Basketball tournament bubble set up" Kershner posted. "This needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities ... In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better."
According to a photo posted by Ohio State's strength and conditioning coach Quadrian Banks, the weight room at the men's location is fully equipped, and much larger than the women's, despite both tournaments fielding 64+ teams.
All the women's tournament games will take place in San Antonio, Texas while the men's tournament games will be played in the state of Indiana. Lucas Oil Stadium will have two courts, playing only one game at a time. The other games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud sounded off about the side-by-side photos on social media.
"Don't worry NCAA, we see what and who y'all value," she later tweeted. "Title 9."
Women athletes have been fighting for equal rights for decades, but if these photos are an indication,our nation has a long way to go.