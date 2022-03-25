Getting to know Maryland Terrapins head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard

Maryland Terrapins hired Kevin Willard as its next head basketball coach on Monday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland hired Kevin Willard as its men's team's head basketball coach.

Willard comes from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., where he was second in all-time wins during his 12 seasons with the Pirates. Now that Willard is in College Park, here are a few things you didn't know about the Terps' new head coach.

Q: One thing that you eat, you know you shouldn't eat?

A: Nachos! You can not beat nachos. It got cheese, chips and beef. What else can you eat.

Q: One dance move that you are secretly good at?

A: I am a horrific dancer and my wife would tell you. She doesn't even let me dance.

Q: What's one of your favorite songs from your teenage days that you still rock out to now?

A: "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)" by the Beastie Boys.

Q: One thing that you fear?

A: I'm terrified of heights. I couldn't go up there in the student section (Xfinity Center).

Q: One thing you got in trouble for as a kid?

A: My brother and I used to skip out on curfew all the time.

Q: What would be the punishment if you were a kid and skipped curfew and you were the current head coach?

A: Oh man! Suicides and maybe run the steps at Xfinity Center

Q: What's the worst haircut you ever had?

A: You looking at it right now. I would kill for any haircut right now.