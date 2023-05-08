Angel Reese is now a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model

The magazine, which used to strictly feature models in its annual swimsuit edition, now features women from all walks of life including high-profile female athletes.

NEW ORLEANS — Little did she know that when she pointed to her ring finger and did the "You Can't See Me" move to Caitlin Clark in the NCAA Championship that Angel Reese was opening up a whole new world for herself.

Largely unknown outside of women's college basketball circles prior to the contest, Reese's profile blew up big time as the Tigers won the national championship. Her Name, Image and Likeness earnings have multiplied, she's been interviewed on numerous shows and now she's the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

The magazine, which used to strictly feature models in its annual swimsuit edition, now features women from all walks of life and, of course, high-profile female athletes like Reese.

One of the photos has Reese pointing to her ring finger, the move that catapulted her notoriety beyond basketball.

"Things have been super crazy," she told Sports Illustrated. "I'm excited and blessed to be able to have these opportunities to just go out and being able to be who I am."

“Angel Reese is a phenomenal basketball player,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said to Sports Illustrated. “She’s an All- American and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. While we’re of course here to celebrate her incredible achievements and athleticism, it wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit moment if we weren’t shining a light on Angel’s achievements off the court.