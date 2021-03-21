March Madness in the DMV: Virginia upset by Ohio; Maryland takes down UConn

Mixed results for both Maryland and Virginia, as NCAA tourney heads towards the Round of 32.

WASHINGTON — Virginia lost in upset fashion to the University of Ohio, while Maryland beat UConn to advance to the Round of 32 in the men's basketball NCAA tournament that's being held in the state of Indiana.

Virginia’s unusual title defense ended with another upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling 62-58 to Jason Preston and Ohio on Saturday.

Some familiar problems showed up again for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who struggled to score during a key stretch in the second half and shot 35% from the field for the game. Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to drop its opening game in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to UMBC in 2018, but it used the setback as motivation in its run to the championship in 2019.

Last year's NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, delaying the Cavaliers' title defense. They just arrived in Indiana on Friday because of COVID-19 issues, and now they are heading home again.

Preston and Ben Vander Plas delivered for Ohio after leading the Bobcats to the Mid-American Conference Tournament title. Next up is No. 5 seed Creighton on Monday.

OHIO WINS! OHIO WINS! OHIO WINS! pic.twitter.com/eB82rWOFXx — Ohio Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) March 21, 2021

Eric Ayala scored 23 points and Maryland clamped down on defense down the stretch to snag a 63-54 victory over No. 7 UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

The 10th-seeded Terrapins held UConn to 32% shooting to overcome the Huskies' strong physical game. Maryland was outrebounded 40-29 but its defense carried the Terps to a second round matchup against No. 2 Alabama.

Maryland (17-13) shot 51% for the game and converted 9 of 18 from behind the arc. The Terps built a 14-point cushion that UConn cut to 53-48 with 2:53 remaining. Ayala and Darryl Morsell each made a pair of three throws to push the lead back to nine.

Hakim Hart answered another small UConn (15-8) spurt with a jumper to make it a three-possession game, and a dunk with 30 seconds left ignited a celebration on Maryland’s bench.