Washington Wizards to honor DC prep school basketball coach, who stepped down due to ALS diagnosis

The team plans to wear the shirts on January 20 when they play the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards are honoring a dedicated DC prep school basketball coach with special shooting shirts that will read "Behan Strong."

The team plans to wear the shirts on January 20 when they play the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena.

St. John’s High School basketball coach, Pat Behan, stepped down in August from coaching after he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). While he was diagnosed in May 2022, he coached until his body would no longer allow it. The Washington Post reports that in the months since the season ended the ALS worsened, deteriorating his muscles and threatening his life.

During the game against the Spurs, Wizard players will wear the custom "Behan Strong" shooting shirts to "raise awareness on Behan's courageous fight." After the game, the shirts will be auctioned off to raise money in Behan's name. All proceeds will be donated to I AM ALS, a patient-led community that provides critical support and resources to those living with ALS, caregivers, and loved ones.

"Behan has dedicated his life’s work to coaching high school boys’ basketball in the DMV area," the team said in a release.

For more information on Coach Behan’s story, visit Behanstrong.com.

Throughout the season, the Washington Wizards will recognize and honor organizations and individuals such as Pat Behan as part of its “For the District” campaign.