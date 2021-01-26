Russell Westbrook faces former team in Wizards game against Rockets

HOUSTON — The Rockets and Wizards face off Tuesday for the first time this season in a home game for Houston.
It will be the first time Russell Westbrook has played his former team since the off-season trade that sent him to the Wizards and John Wall to the Rockets.
The Wizards have gone 2-4 away from home. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 121.3 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1%.
The Rockets have gone 3-4 in home games. Houston has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
In eight games with the Wizards this season, Westbrook has averaged 18 points and almost 11 assists per game, according to Basketball-Reference.
In his one season in Houston, Westbrook led the Rockets to the Western Conference semi-finals of the NBA Playoffs. The team lost 4-1 in a seven-game series to the Los Angeles Lakers.
TOP PERFORMERS:
- Victor Oladipo is second on the Rockets scoring 22.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Jae'Sean Tate is shooting 61.0% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 34.5 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds. Alex Len is averaging 11 points and five rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES:
- Rockets: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 44.8% shooting.
- Wizards: 3-7, averaging 119.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 49.2% shooting.
INJURIES:
- Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Christian Wood: day to day (ankle), Danuel House: day to day (health and safety protocols).
- Wizards: Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Deni Avdija: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (groin), Davis Bertans: out (health and safety protocols), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (health and safety protocols).