Russell Westbrook faces former team in Wizards game against Rockets

HOUSTON — The Rockets and Wizards face off Tuesday for the first time this season in a home game for Houston.

It will be the first time Russell Westbrook has played his former team since the off-season trade that sent him to the Wizards and John Wall to the Rockets.

The Wizards have gone 2-4 away from home. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 121.3 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1%.

The Rockets have gone 3-4 in home games. Houston has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

In eight games with the Wizards this season, Westbrook has averaged 18 points and almost 11 assists per game, according to Basketball-Reference.

In his one season in Houston, Westbrook led the Rockets to the Western Conference semi-finals of the NBA Playoffs. The team lost 4-1 in a seven-game series to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Felt good to be back out there. 📸 pic.twitter.com/qfxIeAF3d0 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 25, 2021

TOP PERFORMERS:

Victor Oladipo is second on the Rockets scoring 22.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Jae'Sean Tate is shooting 61.0% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 34.5 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds. Alex Len is averaging 11 points and five rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 44.8% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 119.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: