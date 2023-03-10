Hennessy partners with the Wizards for courtside upgrades

Hennessy will be splashed across every facet of the courtside area.

WASHINGTON — Hennything is possible for the Washington Wizards this season.

Hennessy, Washington Wizards, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment teamed up together to upgrade the courtside lofts for the games at Capital One Arena.

“We have found the perfect partner in Hennessy to help us elevate the courtside viewing experience at Washington Wizards games,” said Patrick Duffy, Chief Partnership Officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

The luxury cognac has had a longstanding relationship with the NBA. They have multi-year partnerships with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and now the Wizards.

Hennessy will be splashed across every facet of the courtside area. The new upgrades come with a Hennessy-branded bar. The partnership also comes with special guests hosted by the world’s best-selling cognac to experience the new lavish lofts.

Each loft comes decked out with a dining table accommodating four to six people, a five-course meal, and access to a full drink menu curated by Hennessy. The luxury lofts also come with complimentary transportation benefits. Spectators can choose between free garage parking or an Uber credit.

“At Hennessy, we strive to create authentic moments of connection with our consumers, and Hennessy Lofts delivers on that opportunity,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President at Hennessy U.S. “This unique viewing experience offers fans an elevated and truly personalized celebration of the game, both on and off the court.”

There are three elevated tiers of lofts, accommodating fourteen reserved loft spaces, for a total capacity of 60 guests each night. The lofts are available for purchase beginning with the upcoming 2023-24 season. More information is available at www.nba.com/wizards/hennessylofts.