Wizards star Bradley Beal to miss NBA restart

WASHINGTON — Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not play when the NBA restarts the season later this month.

In a release from the team, it was announced that Beal has a right rotator cuff injury.

The release said that Bradley Beal began experiencing discomfort during the season. The Wizards guard worked with team staff to manage the injury. The discomfort worsened after the NBA suspended play in March.

Despite beginning rehab with the intention to play when the league restarted play, the team, along with its medical staff and Beal, decided not to have the guard take part in the NBA's return to play in Orlando.

The two-time NBA All-Star expressed his disappointment in not being able to play in Orlando.

In the team's press release Beal said, “This was a difficult decision and one that I did not take lightly as the leader of this team. I wanted to help my teammates compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but also understand that this will be best for all of us in the long term. I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made.”

The loss of Bradley Beal is a significant one for the Wizards as they fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The team already will be without John Wall, who is sitting out the season while rehabbing from an achilles injury.

Davis Bertans decided last month that he was going to sit out the league's restart.