John Wall had successful surgery on his left heel Tuesday.

The Wizards guard posted a post-op picture on his Instagram page saying "Smilin is Good for the Soul."

The Wizards guard is expected to return to full basketball activity in 6-8 months according to a team statement.

Wall averaged 20.7 points per game this season for the Wizards.

Washington is 5-4 without John Wall so far this season after the Wizards 132-115 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.