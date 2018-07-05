It's been three years since John Wall's friend Miyah Nelson passed away from Burkitt's lymphoma.

Anyone that knew Wall, knew that the young 6-year-old had a huge place in his heart.

Right after hearing about her passing, John Wall played an emotional game against the Boston Celtics.

That game actually ended up being one of his best performances, having a total of 26-points, and 17-assists, and helping the Wizards get a 133-132 victory.

After the game ended, Wall told NBC Sports Washington, "This game's for her, my jersey, my shorts, I'm gonna give it to her family. It's a tough day for me. I really cried today, so ..."

Early Monday morning, Wall posted on his Instagram page a video of his tattoo that he had done to remember his friend with the hastag, #ForeverMyLilBuddy!!!

John Wall got a tattoo to remember his good friend taken much too soon #RIPMiyah pic.twitter.com/W0Zjvws399 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) May 7, 2018

