(WUSA 9) - New Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard could miss the start of training camp with a bad back.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Monday at the team's media day that Howard's back is sore and his status is considered day-to-day.

Brooks says "we'll see how he feels" on Tuesday, the first day of camp.

The coach says that the Wizards are "not going to rush him."

