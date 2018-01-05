Wizards's star Bradley Beal will take on a new role soon.

That role is called dad.

Beal posted on his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon a letter to his future child as he and his girlfriend await the arrival.

"As we patiently await for your arrival, I reflect about how excited I am!"

We too are excited for you Bradley, and look forward to you and your girlfriend welcoming into the world a beautiful and healthy baby.

A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on May 1, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

© 2018 WUSA