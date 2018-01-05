Wizards's star Bradley Beal will take on a new role soon.
That role is called dad.
Beal posted on his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon a letter to his future child as he and his girlfriend await the arrival.
"As we patiently await for your arrival, I reflect about how excited I am!"
We too are excited for you Bradley, and look forward to you and your girlfriend welcoming into the world a beautiful and healthy baby.
To Baby ____ As we patiently await for your arrival, I reflect about how excited I am! It’s cliche but words really can’t explain it. The affect and changes you’ve made in my life have not only been great, but necessary! Different emotions, new perspectives, maturity level, the list goes on and on. @kamiahadams and I promise to love you, protect you, teach you, support you, respect you, and be the best parents we can possibly be! I love you, Pops.. “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from Him.”(Psalm 127:3) Ps: Ya bighead mama just hit me upside the head. Tonight, give her the two piece jab to the ribs, then BOOM left kick to the spleen! You do this, first baby bottle on me! 🍼🖤
A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on