(WUSA 9) - The Wizards held their annual media day Monday.

Washington is preparing for the 2018-19 season in a wide open Eastern Conference, now that LeBron James is out west with the Lakers.

Some of the highlights from Media included Scott Brooks asking the media to insist on Otto Porter shooting the ball more.

"I know you guys aren't trying to do me any favors here," says Brooks. "But if you guys can do me one favor. Just yell at him anytime he doesn't shoot the ball. I mean just scream at him, and ask him questions about that every time. He needs to shoot more."

#Wizards HC Scott Brooks just told ALL the media to scream at Otto Porter to “SHOOT THE BALL!!!”



Coach wants Porter to shoot more. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/o3fKSkWgYn — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 24, 2018

John Wall, who is a Cowboys fan, was asked about wearing a Redskins jersey to Sunday's game against the Packers.

"People don't understand," says Wall. "I'm still going to rep the District no matter what. This is the city I play for. It's not the first time I had a Redskins jersey on. I'm not from here. My mom's a Cowboys fan. I'm a momma's boy. That's why I'm a Cowboys fan. But whenever they're not playing the Cowboys, I root for the Redskins."

We also asked the guys, which player has the most swag.

"You got Kelly Oubre posing like a maxim model," says Austin Rivers. "He got all the swag, I'm just here to hoop."

"I bring the swagger every time I step though the building," says Oubre.

"I'm not trying to swag at all," says Wizards center Dwight Howard. "I'm just trying to get in here, take these pictures, and go sit down.My swag is kinda like an old man swag."

"Mine's always a ten," says Bradley Beal. "I'm just smooth. I'm just a real silent assassin, just like my game. My swag is silent, but I'll kill you too."

The Wizards open the preseason Monday, October 1, against the Knicks.

