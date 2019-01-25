WASHINGTON — When the Golden State Warriors come to DC to play the Washington Wizards, it's always about more than just a game for Kevin Durant.

Last year, when the Warriors visited the Wizards, Kevin Durant and his teammates stopped by the African American history museum.

This year, the Seat Pleasant native helped celebrate the opening of College Track at The Durant Center on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the center "will offer students the academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals."

At the opening, Kevin Durant made it clear that the facility is for community that raised him.

"This is the start of something, but I'm looking for this to be here a while," said Durant. "Enjoy this. Like I told them earlier, it might have our name on the side of the building but it's your home. So enjoy it, make it yours, and the future starts here."

Kevin Durant wasn't done.

On Thursday, the Seat Pleasant native and the Warriors kept busy before their game against the Wizards.

They met with President Obama, and took a group photo with the 44th President.

The Warriors wrapped up their time in DC beating the Wizards 126-118 on Thursday night.