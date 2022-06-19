'I just want a relationship with my Dad' | Spurs' Dejounte Murray reconciles with father

"I love you Dad more than you will ever know," said Murray following a reunion with his father.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray gave his father the ultimate Father's Day gift.

Murray had been estranged from his father for several years but decided it was time to put aside their differences and make amends.

Murray shared a touching video on social media of him reuniting with his dad shedding tears of joy and the pair hugging with family on hand to witness the moment.

"We had our differences for almost 7-8 years and I just want a relationship with my Dad before it’s too late and not have one of us living with regrets of not being a man and fixing the problems we had," Murray shared.

"I love you Dad more than you will ever know and thank you for taking ownership on why you wasn’t there as much as I wanted you to be as a kid but what matters is focusing on what’s right and that’s fixing our son/father relationship RIGHT NOW," posted Murray.

To make the moment sweeter, not only was this gesture for Father's Day, but it was also for Murray's dad's birthday and the Spurs guard gifted him a new truck.

"Happy birthday and happy early Father's Day and I hope you love the truck king," Murray said.

Murray's dad reacted on Twitter to what his son did for him including a photo of the new truck.

Thank You Son @DejounteMurray I’m thankful for everything you do…. For everybody…. You have the biggest heart and patience that a man can have. Happy Father’s Day Son and see you tomorrow 🙏🏾#TeamMurray pic.twitter.com/xspqBUS1Uh — Mr. Murray 🏁 (@TeamMurray05) June 19, 2022