WASHINGTON — "It was very, very binary in what would happen this year, and we didn't meet any of our goals," explained Wizards owner Ted Leonsis when he met with the media the day after firing Ernie Grunfeld.

After failing to make the playoffs for the second time in the last six seasons, Leonsis felt it was time to make a change.

Under Ernie Grunfeld, the Wizards amassed a 568-724 record. They made the playoffs 8 times in 16 seasons, but never made it past the second round.

The closest the Wizards came to the conference finals was in 2017, when they lost in seven games to the Celtics in the second round.

For Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the prospect of a new general manager is an unfamiliar one.

"It's crazy," said Beal. "This is the man that drafted me. A man I have a huge amount of respect for. He gave me my opportunity in the league. So I have nothing but positive things to say about him."

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks knows that when you don't have success, sometimes change is needed.

"When you don't reach your mark a lot of things happen, and tough decisions are made," said Brooks. "You gotta respect those decisions. We've all been given a lot of great opportunities, myself included. I'm disappointed in myself."

Ted Leonsis says there is no magic formula for the search for their next general manager.

There is no list," said the Wizards owner. "There is no discussion. There are no thoughts. I've told everyone, and I'll say it again, this happened in a very thoughtful way. We have a process, and that process will be introspection first."