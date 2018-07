AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James has the "jitters."

He tweeted about the feeling hours before his I PROMISE school celebrates its grand opening Monday with students arriving for their first day of classes.The NBA star is in Akron to greet the students.

WKYC will be there to stream live coverage throughout the day. James will speak around 3:30 p.m.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng β€” LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big β€” LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🀣) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go πŸ’ͺ🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE β€” LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

