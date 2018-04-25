The Canadian born rapper Drake made headlines for his active fanship in Games 1 & 2 of the series in Toronto, but was conspicuously absent from the games in DC, and that did not go unnoticed by John Wall.

Drake was all smiles as he trolled John Wall in Game 2 pointing out that the Wizards were “getting bodied by 20.”

After Monday’s practice John Wall mentioned that he had spoken to Drake upon returning stateside last week and that the rapper told him that he would be in attendance for Game 3, but clearly did not follow through with that proclamation.

Wall says “He told me we were getting swept. He told me he had the broom for us.”

Wall even went on to describe how he is on a self imposed ban when it comes to listening to Drake songs.

When asked if he had heard Drake’s chart topping single “Nice For What” Wall responded “no” and even alluded to the fact that there is no friction, just good old fashioned trash talk. “My arguments with him really aren’t about the game of basketball, we’re just having fun. At the same time we have to focus to go in there and win Game 5. All I wanted him to know is that they weren't going to sweep us. That’s all I cared about.”

The Wizards did more than avoid the sweep.

By tying the series up, Washington has put itself in prime position to be the sixth team in NBA history to upset the number one seed in either conference.

As the series shifts back to Toronto for game action, the pressure shifts to the Raptors as well.

