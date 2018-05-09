(WUSA 9) - The WNBA Finals will have a distinct Maryland flavor.

Four former Maryland women basketball stars play for the teams in the Finals.

Three (Kristi Toliver, Tianna Hawkins, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough) play for the Mystics.

Terp alum Crystal Langhorne plays for the Storm.

A fifth player, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, played at Maryland during her freshman year before transferring to St. Joseph's.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese, who coached all five players, is very proud of them.

"When you talk about four alums playing in the WNBA Finals, it's a dream come true," says Frese. "For us, we're just extremely honored to have four Terps out there playing for their teams."

For Crystal Langhorne and Kristi Toliver, it's been 12 years since the two teamed up to win the National Championship for Maryland. Coach Frese is happy to see the two playing for a championship after long careers post-Maryland.

"They're vets, they've been in the league for a long time," says Frese. "So proud of their leadership and what they've brought to the table."

And it's not just Brenda Frese who's proud of the Terps in the WNBA Finals.

One Terp alum has ties to WUSA 9.

Crystal Langhorne interned in our sports department in 2011.

Taking a trip in the time machine, we go back to 2011, when former @umdwbb star Crystal Langhorne (@crystalanghorne) was an intern here at @wusa9. She's seeking her first #WNBA championship. @KristenBerset @greivisvasquez pic.twitter.com/ECLqm5r2pT — WUSA9 Sports (@WUSA9sports) September 6, 2018

Crystal we love you, and could not be prouder of you, but we need the Mystics to bring a title to DC!

