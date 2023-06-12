Nuggets capture first NBA championship in franchise history

Denver has its first title since joining the league 47 years ago after beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.

DENVER — The Larry O'Brien trophy has a new home: The Mile High City.

The Denver Nuggets captured their first NBA championship in franchise history on Monday night, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals.

It ends a 47-year title-less drought for the organization since joining the league in 1976.

After a sloppy first half, the Nuggets bounced back in the second as Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds -- while Michael Porter Jr. also recorded a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Jamal Murray contributed 14 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Heat had a chance to tie the game with just 15 seconds left, but a 3-point attempt from Jimmy Butler missed as the Nuggets secured the victory.

After missing out on a third-consecutive NBA MVP award last month, Jokic was named the Finals MVP and honored by commissioner Adam Silver before the sellout crowd of more than 19,000 people at Ball Arena.

Denver defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat along their championship run.

The championship parade is scheduled for Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m. (MT), starting at Union Station and ending at Civic Center Park.

