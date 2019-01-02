WASHINGTON — For the second consecutive season, Bradley Beal has been selected to the NBA All-Star Game.

The Washington Wizards guard was announced as an Eastern Conference reserve on Thursday evening.

Beal has started all 51 games for Washington (22-29) this season, averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game to lead the team. He ranks 12th in the NBA in scoring, and fifth in the Eastern Conference. In fact, he is out-scoring both members of the Eastern Conference’s starting backcourt: Kemba Walker and six-time all-star Kyrie Irving.

The 25-year-old Beal is currently in his seventh season after the Wizards selected him third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Florida.

He was named to his first all-star team last season and went on to start all 82 games, averaging 22.6 points per game.

The Wizards guard is joined by fellow Eastern Conference reserves Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Victor Oladipo, Ben Simmons and Nikola Vucevic; all of whom were voted into the All-Star Game by the NBA’s coaches.

Beal will be drafted by either LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers or Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been selected as captains for this season’s All-Star Game. The NBA abandoned the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format following the 2016-17 season in favor of the draft.

That draft will take place on Thursday, February 7 and the All-Star Game itself will be played on Sunday, February 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.