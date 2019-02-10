WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals won the single-elimination Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The win comes after an electric eighth-inning where Juan Soto hit a single that led to three runs being scored.

