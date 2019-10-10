WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night to win the National League Division Series. The win marks the first time in franchise history that the Nationals have advanced beyond the first round in the playoffs.

The Nationals will move on to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series beginning Friday.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1 Nationals at Cardinals Friday 8:08 pm

Game 2 Nationals at Cardinals Saturday 4:08 pm

Game 3 Cardinals at Nationals Monday Time TBD

Game 4 Cardinals at Nationals Tuesday Time TBD

Game 5 Cardinals at Nationals Wednesday Time TBD*

Game 6 Nationals at Cardinals Oct. 18 Time TBD*

Game 7 Nationals at Cardinals Oct. 19 Time TBD*

*-if necessary

