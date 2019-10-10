WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night to win the National League Division Series. The win marks the first time in franchise history that the Nationals have advanced beyond the first round in the playoffs.

The Nats trailed 3-1 at the top of the 8th inning, but back-to-back home runs from Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto tied the game 3-3.

The game went into extra innings and in the top of the 10th inning, Howie Kendrick hit a 410-foot grand slam home run to put the Nats on top, 7-3.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle was able to keep the Dodgers from scoring in the 10th, to give the Nats the win.

The Nationals will move on to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

