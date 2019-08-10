WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals proved they aren't giving up without a fight after Monday night's Game 4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The five-game series is now tied 2-2, with the Nationals needing just one more win to advance to the second round of playoffs. If they advance to the second round, it would be the first time in the team's history.

Memorable moments:

First pitch: The game kicked off with a memorable pitch from Washington Nationals captain Alexander Ovechkin, whose throw was caught by Adam Eaton.

Fifth Inning: The bottom of the fifth inning changed the energy of Game 4 to favor the Nats, thanks to Ryan Zimmerman's three-run home run. Trea Turner got the train rolling with a single to deep left field, advancing to second base on Adam Eaton's sacrifice hit to third base. Turner scored on Anthony Rendon's single to left-center, giving the Nats a 2-1 lead. Rendon advanced to third on Howie Kendrick's single to center. The face of the Nats, Ryan Zimmerman, became the second-oldest player in Nats history to hit a home run in the postseason with his bases-clearing, three-run homer to give the Nats a commanding 5-1 lead.

Cool, so what next?

Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series will be played in L.A. this Wednesday, Oct.9, at 8:37 p.m. ET. The Nationals need just one more win in the five-game-series to advance to the second round of playoffs.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a three-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez in the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

WATCH: Relive Ryan Zimmerman three-run home run on Monday night:

