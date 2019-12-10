WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals won the first game of the National League Championship Series Friday night, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0.
It's the first time the team has advanced to the second round of playoffs, after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night to win the National League Division Series.
The Nationals got on the scoreboard after a double from Yan Gomes in the first inning allowed Howie Kendrick to score. Kendrick delivered again in the seventh inning with a run-scoring single, bumping the score to 2-0.
Aníbal Sánchez gave up a single in the eighth inning, after not giving up a hit through the first seven innings.
Cool, so when are the next games?
Game 2: Tomorrow, Oct.11, in St. Louis, 4:08 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, here at Nats Park, 7:38 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct.15, here at Nats Park, 8:05 p.m.
*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct.16, here at Nats Park, 4:08 pm.
*Game 6: Friday, Oct.18, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.
*Game 7: Saturday, Oct.19, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.
* Games played if needed.
