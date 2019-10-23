WASHINGTON — We've received so much shade from Houston fans, non-Washingtonians, and haters about our curly "W." And now that we're taking a second to think about it, the Walgreens logo and the Washington Nationals logo do (kinda) look alike.

So we put some Nats fans to the test to see if they can spot the difference. Out of 15 fans we put to the logo test, to our surprise, they all recognized the "real" curly "W" without hesitation.

So what's all that shade for?

Well, apparently if you're not from the District or surrounding areas, the curly "W" may look like a person is wearing drug store fashion or that they rep Walgreens, and probably get discounts daily.

We get that they're both red, and may have the same curl pattern, but there is a distinct difference.

How do we know? Well if you're a true Nats fan, you'll spot it in a heartbeat. But, if you're not, just open your eyes and see the truth.

First of all, the Nats "W" is really curly. We tell no lies. It curls from the beginning of the letter to the end.

Washington Nationals Logo

Now, the Walgreens "W" starts off sharp then goes in for the curl.

AP Images

Aside from the obvious, the Nats "W" represents a baseball franchise that is in the World Series. The Walgreens logo is a drug store.

Get it?

Now on to some more serious stuff, the Washington Nationals are in the World Series against the Houston Astros. We expect to continue getting a curly "W" (win) for the remainder of the series. Be sure to grab some gear and rep both W's if you like.

Here's the updated World Series schedule

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8:07 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8:08 p.m.

*if needed

