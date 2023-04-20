Nats team up with Humane Rescue Alliance for 'paws-itively' cute photoshoot

The calendar will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of the ballpark's Pups in the Park event.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals teamed up with the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) for a paws-itively cute photoshoot at Nationals Park.

In what we're sure was a ruff day, Nats stars Josiah Gray, CJ Abrams and even manager Davey Martinez were just a handful of the lucky guys photographed snuggling up with dogs and kittens for the annual Nationals Pet Calendar. Most of the animals featured in the photoshoot are up for adoption through the HRA, which currently is offering half off their adoption fees to help clear space in the shelter.

Now, while you may want to see the photos right meow, the calendar won't be available until later this year. The calendar will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of the team's "Pups in the Park" event.

However, we may have a sneak peek:

"The Washington Nationals have a long history of finding fun and creative ways to support our mission of protecting animals and supporting families," HRA Director of institutional Giving Katie Rotramel said. "From in-stadium events like Pups in the Park to activations like our pet calendar, we’re incredibly grateful for all the team does to support and build awareness for our lifesaving work.”

Pups in the Park is sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and allows fans to enjoy a game with their best furry friend. Fans, both furry and not, will be able to enjoy the game from a special pet-friendly outfield reserved section.

Fans will need to have a dog ticket for each pup they are bringing to Nats Park. Dogs without a ticket will not be allowed inside the ballpark. Click here for more information on Pups in the Park.

You can find information about the animals featured in the calendar photoshoot below.