Nationals release official 2021 schedule, games starting in April

The team is already on a modified schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season. 2021's schedule plans on having all 162 games.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals released the final schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, with a full 162-game season starting in April.

The new season begins April 1, 2021 with a home game against the New York Mets and ends October 2 with a home game against the Boston Red Sox. The annoucement comes just days after summer training camp was canceled at Nats Park after two unidentified players tested positive.

The 2021 season plans on a full 162 games, with the team's first road trip to Los Angeles for a three-game weekend series against the Dodgers, April 9-11 and then to St. Louis to face the Cardinals April 12-14.

There will be 14 weekend series during next season, with Washington hosting 13 homestands.

Here's a breakdown of the full 2021 schedule:

The MLB delayed the start of the 2020 season due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, causing a shortened 60 game run.The Nationals announced July 6 that they would officially open the 2020 season against the Yankees on July 23 at home, marking two consecutive seasons of Opening Day games played at Nationals Park.

The 16th season for the franchise will be a shortened 60-game regular season, with the Nats playing each National League East team 10 times; the other 20 games will be against American League East opponents.

6 games against Baltimore Orioles

3 games against Boston Red Sox

3 games against New York Yankees

4 games against Tampa Bay Rays

4 games against Toronto Blue Jays

Summer training at Nats Park began on July 3, one of 30 training sites across the country. The 2020 MLB season will be the shortest it's had since 1878.

General Manager Mike Rizzo canceled that summer practice last week because they still haven't received Friday's coronavirus test results.

"Per MLB’s protocol, all players and staff were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, July 3," Rizzo said. "Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests. We cannot have our players and staff work at risk. Therefore, we have canceled our team workout scheduled for this morning."

Two unidentified Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19 during intake testing, and they have not returned to Nats Park since July 1. Several players have also opted out of the season, including Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross.

"We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families," Rizzo said. "Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with Summer Camp. Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk."