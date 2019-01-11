WASHINGTON — The District has been in a constant state of celebration since the Nationals became the World Series Champions on Oct. 30. Nats fans will have the opportunity to cheer their favorite players on some more at the official Nationals Championship Parade.

The parade is being held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., on the corner of Constitution Ave NW and 15th ST NW.

Since the parade is expected to be filled with thousands of cheerful supporters, heavy traffic can be anticipated. Officials say that local traffic will be permitted to travel south to E St. NW and northbound traffic will be allowed to travel north from E St. NW.

Those planning on taking the Metro on Saturday are in luck -- Metro officials announced the trains will arrive every 3-4 minutes in downtown D.C. with departures from end-of-line stations every 6-12 minutes to accommodate parade crowds, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The extra trains are available thanks to a partnership from Xfinity.

To help you plan accordingly, we’ve provided you with a list of parking and traffic restrictions that will come into place on Friday, Nov. 1 and continue through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parking restrictions from 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1 through 7:00 p.m. Nov. 2:

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & 3rd St. NW

From 6:30PM November 1st through 7:00PM November 2nd:

Constitution Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 12th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

14th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

7th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

6th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

4th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

If you don’t plan on attending the parade, here is a guide to assist you in moving around the D.C. area a little easier this weekend. These are the route restrictions that will take place as of:

8:00 p.m. on Nov 1 through 7:00 p.m. Nov 2

15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

Constitution Ave. NW between 3rd St. NW & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between East crossover & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

3rd St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Madison Dr. NW

9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 2

Constitution Ave. NW between 17th St. NW & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 6th St. NW

15th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

14th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

13th St. NW between H St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW

12th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

11th St. NW between E St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW

10th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

9th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW to include the 9th St. Tunnel

7th St. NW between E St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

6th St. NW between Indiana Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

4th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

Maryland Ave. SW between 3rd St. SW & Independence Ave. SW

Inbound 12th ramp from Virginia to DC

12th St. ramp from Independence Ave. SW (no traffic allowed into 12th St. Tunnel)

Inbound 14th St. Bridge (all traffic will go eastbound on I-695/I-395)

Inbound 14th St. HOV (all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-695/ I-395)

Westbound I-395 exit to 12th St. Tunnel (No access to the tunnel)

Now if these parking and traffic restrictions have discouraged you from leaving

your house at all, the parade is going to be live-streamed right here on

WUSA9.com

