The Washington Nationals entered the 2019 World Series as the biggest underdog in the Fall Classic in more than a decade.

Those oddsmakers, however, apparently didn't take into account that the Nationals have luck on their side.

What started as a fashion choice earlier this postseason has since turned into superstition as the Nationals have become attached to their navy blue alternate jerseys. Since first donning the jerseys in the American League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington has amassed an 9-1 record in their alternate look, including a 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series.

Friday's Game 3 was the Nationals' first loss in the navy jerseys.

The Astros had the power to stop the Nationals from wearing their lucky jerseys by wearing their own navy alternates at home, but it appears Houston isn't as superstitious as Washington now is.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman reacts with Howie Kendrick. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

According to WUSA 9 sports director Darren Haynes, the Astros have agreed not to wear their navy blue alternate jerseys in any of their remaining home games should the World Series return to Houston, paving the way for the Nationals to stick with their current look through the remainder of the series.

First introduced ahead of the 2018 season, the Nationals' navy blue uniforms -- which also feature a navy blue cap with a red brim -- have been one of the team's more popular, but seldom-worn looks. It'd be tough, however, to argue with the success the team has found with the threads, which feature "Nationals" in a white cursive font across the chest, as Washington has amassed a 26-5 record in the alternate unis.

Already, it'd be tough to argue that the uniforms don't have a prominent place in team history. And with the Nationals now laying claim to a 2-0 series lead, they're just two wins in Washington away from not even needing Houston's permission to wear them in a Game 6 or 7 that may not ever come to fruition.

