WASHINGTON — The Nationals are now 2-0 in the seven-game-series against the St.Louis Cardinals, needing just two more wins to advance to the World Series.

Michael A. Taylor put the Nationals on the board after hitting a home run during the third inning. That, coupled with Adam Eaton's two-run double in the eighth, helped secure the 3-1 lead against the Cardinals.

But strong hits weren't the only aspect of the game that helped the team. Max Scherzer's strong pitching was almost a no-hitter until Cardinal's Paul Goldschmidt hit a single in the seventh. Aníbal Sánchez did not give up a hit through the first seven innings of yesterday's game, helping secure the National's lead in Game 1.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is congratulated by catcher Yan Gomes after being taken out of the game during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the baseball National League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AP

So, when can I watch the next games?

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, here at Nats Park, 7:38 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct.15, here at Nats Park, 8:05 p.m.

*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct.16, here at Nats Park, 4:08 pm.

*Game 6: Friday, Oct.18, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.

*Game 7: Saturday, Oct.19, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.

* Games played if needed.

