WASHINGTON — The Nationals are now 2-0 in the seven-game-series against the St.Louis Cardinals, needing just two more wins to advance to the World Series.
Michael A. Taylor put the Nationals on the board after hitting a home run during the third inning. That, coupled with Adam Eaton's two-run double in the eighth, helped secure the 3-1 lead against the Cardinals.
But strong hits weren't the only aspect of the game that helped the team. Max Scherzer's strong pitching was almost a no-hitter until Cardinal's Paul Goldschmidt hit a single in the seventh. Aníbal Sánchez did not give up a hit through the first seven innings of yesterday's game, helping secure the National's lead in Game 1.
So, when can I watch the next games?
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, here at Nats Park, 7:38 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct.15, here at Nats Park, 8:05 p.m.
*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct.16, here at Nats Park, 4:08 pm.
*Game 6: Friday, Oct.18, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.
*Game 7: Saturday, Oct.19, in St.Louis, 8:08 p.m.
* Games played if needed.
