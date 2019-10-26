WASHINGTON — After a frustrating Game 3, the Nationals are ready to bounce back for Game 4 on Saturday night.

The team has already issued its lineup with a couple notable changes - Howie Kendrick is back in the lineup at second base for Asdrubal Cabrera, and Yan Gomes will be catching instead of Kurt Suzuki, who picked up a hip injury on Friday night.

Patrick Corbin will take the mound after appearing out of the bullpen in Game 1, looking to set Washington up to potentially win the World Series on Sunday.

Pregame

Here's the Nats lineup for Game 4:

And here's a look at one of the signs from inside the park, courtesy WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes:

