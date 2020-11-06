Washington Nationals Adam Eaton shows off World Series crib to WUSA9

Nationals Adam Eaton gives WUSA9 an inside look at his sports memorabilia from Washington's World Series run.

WASHINGTON — Nationals star Adam Eaton has spent a lot of time in his house during the quarantine. During an interview with WUSA9 Sports Director Darren M. Haynes, the World Series champion started to show off the sports memorabilia in his house.

Adam Eaton has a replica of the Commissioner's Trophy. The award is given to the World Series champion. He also has a few champagne bottles from their 2019 playoff locker room celebrations; one from the National League championship and a bottle from after they won the World Series. Eaton says "the National League bottle is the only one I popped."

Eaton has pitcher Max Scherzer's stolen base. It was Scherzer's first career stolen base, which took place in a 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves during the 2018 season. "I'm not sure why he gave it to me," said Eaton. With the performance, Scherzer became the first pitcher at the time to pitch a complete game shutout with 10 or more strikeouts and a stolen base since Nolan Ryan did it on May 16, 1984.

Alongside soon to be Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's New York Yankees jersey, is a home plate signed by Eaton, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick.

All four members of the 2019 Nationals team were part of the rare back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Padres. According to Nationals PR, Washington was the first team in MLB history to hit four consecutive home runs on more than one occasion.

Eaton has a signed picture of Hall of Fame hockey player Bobby Orr.

The former Bruins defenseman is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, visited Nationals spring training before the 2019 season.

Speaking of hockey, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is also one of the greatest to ever play the game. Eaton has a hockey stick from the Great Eight. Only one problem, Ovechkin didn't sign it. "I always feel weird to ask players to sign things but I'll take some stuff."

Eaton has been with the Washington Nationals since 2017.