From protesting to making history with Converse, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is having an impactful 2020

WASHINGTON — 28-year-old Natasha Cloud has become the first woman to ink a shoe deal with Converse, along with being part of protests and discussion in the District over police brutality in the African American community.

“The biggest thing is for me to use my platform as a microphone. That’s the goal, be a voice for the voiceless," said Cloud on a Twitter post that was shared by Converse, who welcomed her to the brand.

Cloud posted to Instagram on Saturday a picture of her at the protests near the National Mall. She had a sign, captioning the post with "Your silence is like a knee to my neck." It referred to George Floyd's death by a police officer in Minneapolis when he used his knee to hold down the man.

Over the last week, Cloud has been very active on social media and supportive of the movement capturing a nation amid Floyd's death.

She has also been part of podcast and live streams talking about issues involving minorities and police brutality in the United States toward African Americans.

“We need to meet this moment with accountability, and solidarity, and leadership,” said Cloud recently about bring reform to police departments and stoping systemic racism.

The Washington Mystics guard was a huge part of the success of Washington winning the WNBA championship in 2019 and has been with the team since entering the league in 2015.

Cloud played at both the University of Maryland and St. Joseph's University while in college.