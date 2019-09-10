The Washington Mystics lost Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to the Connecticut Sun 86-90 on Tuesday night.
After trailing by 16 points at the half, the Mystics came out of the locker room fired up, scoring 16 nearly-unanswered points; the Sun scored 1 point during the run. The third quarter ended tied 68-68. Ultimately, it was not enough for a win.
The series is now tied 2-2. The Mystics won the first two games of the series, before losing two in a row.
Game 5 will be played Thursday in D.C. at 8 p.m.
RELATED: Mystics seek first WNBA title
RELATED: Mystics strong offense wins against the Sun in Game 1 of WNBA Finals
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.