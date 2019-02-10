WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics lost to the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday, 99-87.

The ladies managed to keep pace with the Sun despite losing league MVP player Elena Delle Donne to back spasms with minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Mystics won Game 1 of the series on Sunday.

The team has not yet released further information on Delle Donne's injury.

Game 3 of the five-series match will be played in Connecticut this Sunday, October 6.

Washington Mystics players Monique Currie, left, Myisha Hines-Allen (2), Kristi Toliver and Elena Delle Donne sit on the bench during the final minutes against the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle. The Storm won 89-76. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP

