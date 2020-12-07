Driver Shawn Balluzzo dies after incident at Langley Speedway in Hampton

Langley Speedway said driver Shawn Balluzzo died after an incident happened during the modified feature Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Langley Speedway announced on social media that driver Shawn Balluzzo died after an incident on Saturday night at the track.

The incident happened during the modified feature, according to track officials.

In the post, they said Balluzzo will be remembered as a true champion with "11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors."

Langley Speedway said in its post that the racing family is grieving.

Balluzzo leaves behind a wife, Terri, and three children.

This is a breaking sports story. We'll keep you updated as more information comes in.