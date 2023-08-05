More investors join ownership group to purchase Washington Commanders

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, is the latest billionaire to join the group headed by Josh Harris.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Another local billionaire has joined the ownership group looking to buy the Washington Commanders.

Last week, billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo and investor Mitchell Morgan joined the group headed by Josh Harris. Now, a source confirms to WUSA9 that Eric Schmidt is also a member of the ownership group.

Schmidt is from Falls Church, Virginia, and is the former CEO of Google. According to Forbes, Schmidt is the 92nd wealthiest person in the world. He is worth an estimated $18.1 billion.

Morgan and Santo Domingo were identified as members of the group on Friday. Morgan is the founder of Morgan Properties. According to the company's website, Morgan Properties is the largest apartment owner in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York.

Santo Domingo has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. The Santo Domingo family is worth $12.1 billion, with stakes in Anheuser-Busch and a couple of international banks.

The new investors join Harris, who Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, along with Mitchell Rales and NBA star Magic Johnson. The Harris group has placed a $6.05 billion bid to purchase the Commanders from current embattled owner Dan Snyder.