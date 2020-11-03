WASHINGTON — Monumental Sports and Entertainment, who owns Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, will still hold games and events at its facility.

The announcement was sent in a release from Monumental Wednesday afternoon, right before D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that D.C. Department of Health recommends "that nonessential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or canceled.”

Per D.C. Health, mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people are congregating in a specific location. Bowser did say she herself is not recommending at this time canceling major sporting events like Monumental hosts.

"At the current direction of the NBA and NHL, our games will go on as scheduled and be open to spectators. We are in constant contact with both leagues and should they update their guidance, we will update the public accordingly," said Monumental in its statement.

While NCAA events have not impacted Monumental, the President of the biggest colligate athletic association in the United States said it will not allow fans at the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments that are be held across the country next week, going through the beginning of April.

Monumental is asking that fans that attend games and events at Capital One Arena follow guidance from the CDC, individuals in vulnerable populations should avoid crowds as much as possible. For fans attending events, we remind you to follow good hygiene and healthy habits recommended by the CDC including:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Dispensers are placed around Capital One Arena in convenient locations.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and clean your hands.

• If you begin to feel ill, including with fever, cough or shortness of breath, you should leave the event. If you are not able to leave the event, you should seek assistance from guest services.

In addition, we ask that individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are otherwise at risk due to potential exposure to COVID-19 follow CDC guidelines by refraining from attendance at community events. In addition, we ask that Individuals who are elderly and at-risk consider staying home.

